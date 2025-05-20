- The Cuauhtemoc, a Mexican Navy training ship, crashed into New York’s Brooklyn Bridge, killing two sailors.
- The Mexican Navy and US National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the collision.
- Two cadets remain in New York receiving specialised medical care and are in stable condition.
Crew members of a Mexican Navy sailing ship that crashed into New York’s iconic Brooklyn Bridge arrived back home on Monday as authorities investigated the cause of the accident.
Two sailors were killed and around 20 injured in Saturday’s collision, which snapped the masts of the Cuauhtemoc, a naval cadet training ship which visits foreign ports on goodwill voyages.
The Navy said that 172 cadets, several officers and a captain flew home.
“Two cadets who remain in New York are receiving specialised medical care and are in stable condition,” it said.