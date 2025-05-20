Numerous sailors were positioned among the vessel’s rigging at the time of the crash.

The Navy was investigating the cause, “whether it was mechanical, the towing or human error,” Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said.

The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said that it was also probing the collision.

A preliminary report is expected within 30 days, NTSB member Michael Graham told a press conference, adding that a full investigation usually takes between one and two years.

“This is the start of a long process,” he said, adding that investigators hoped to speak to the crew members who stayed in New York to work on the ship.

Surveys showed that there was “no significant structural damage to the load-bearing elements of the bridge,” Graham said.

Cuauhtemoc had begun a seven-month voyage in April from its base in the Pacific coastal city of Acapulco.

The vessel had been departing New York at the time of the accident with flags fluttering in its rigging and an enormous Mexican flag off its stern.

It was the second deadly ship collision with a US bridge in little over a year.

In March 2024, a cargo vessel smashed into a major bridge in Baltimore, causing it to collapse and killing six road workers.

- Agence France-Presse