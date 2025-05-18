Videos showed heavy traffic on the bridge at the time of the collision.
The vessel – which has a crew of 277 – then drifted towards the edge of the river as onlookers scrambled away from shore.
Sydney Neidell and Lily Katz told the Associated Press they were sitting outside to watch the sunset when they saw the vessel strike the bridge and one of its masts snap. Looking closer, they saw someone dangling from high on the ship.
“We saw someone dangling, and I couldn’t tell if it was just blurry or my eyes, and we were able to zoom in on our phone and there was someone dangling from the harness from the top for like at least like 15 minutes before they were able to rescue them,” Katz said.