US probes Mexican Navy ship’s deadly New York bridge collision

The white-hulled ship was moored on Sunday along the banks of the East River, its mangled masts contrasting against colourful decorations for its US departure.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said on social media that it was “launching a go-team” to conduct an initial probe of the crash.

The Cuauhtemoc was stranded in the river following the collision. Photo / Getty Images, Kyle Mazza, Anadolu

Nearby the ship, Aldo Ordonez told AFP that his sister, 24-year-old cadet Alejandra Ordonez, had been standing among the sails when the ship struck the Brooklyn Bridge.

His sister was temporarily left hanging from a sail, he said, but sustained only minor injuries and slept with others on the boat.

Aldo Ordonez arrived on Sunday morning from Mexico City after seeing the accident on television.

Crew members were expected to fly home to Mexico later on Sunday, he said.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum wrote on X that she was “deeply saddened” by the two crew members’ deaths.

The ship lost power around 8.20pm (local time) while the captain was manoeuvring the vessel, forcing it to head for a bridge abutment on the Brooklyn side, New York police chief of special operations Wilson Aramboles told a press conference.

There was “panic on the ship”, Brooklyn resident Nick Corso, 23, who was standing near the water, told AFP.

He had been poised to take a photo, but when he realised what was happening he switched to video.

“Lots of screaming, some sailors hanging from the masts, looked like panic happening on the ship,” he said.

The Mexican Navy said in its statement that no one had fallen into the water, and that no rescue operation had been launched.

The ship had been departing New York at the time and flags fluttered in its rigging, while an enormous Mexican flag waved off its stern.

The Cuauhtemoc, built in 1982, was sailing to Iceland when it crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge, the world’s longest suspension bridge when it opened in 1883.

The incident is the second deadly ship crash into a US bridge in little over a year, after a fully laden cargo vessel smashed into a bridge in Baltimore, Maryland in March 2024, causing it to collapse, leaving six road workers dead.

- Agence France-Presse