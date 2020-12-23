Covid-19 patient bludgeons roommate to death with oxygen tank in gruesome attack

A Covid-19 patient allegedly bludgeoned his roommate to death with an oxygen tank during a gruesome attack at a Californian hospital last week. Photo / 123rf

A Covid-19 patient in the US allegedly bludgeoned his roommate to death with an oxygen tank during a gruesome attack at a Californian hospital last week.

ABC 7 reported the killing took place on December 17 at Antelope Valley Hospital.

According to investigators, two men were sharing a room in the Covid-19 unit when the attacker grabbed an oxygen tank and beat an 82-year-old man to death.

The victim died the day after the attack.

"[The victim] was housed in a two-person room inside the hospital with the suspect, who was also there receiving treatment," a sheriff's department statement said.

"The suspect became upset when the victim started to pray. He then struck the victim with an oxygen tank."

Jesse Martinez, 37, was arrested on suspicion of murder and his bail was set at $1 million, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

He was also charged with hate crime enhancement and elder abuse.

The two were strangers to each other.