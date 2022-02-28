Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: Hong Kong mulls lockdown as hospitals overflow, bodies pile up in mortuaries

5 minutes to read
There are 14,633 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today. Video / NZ Herald

There are 14,633 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today. Video / NZ Herald

Daily Telegraph UK
By Harriet Barber

Bodies are piling up in Hong Kong's mortuaries as the city grapples with its worst outbreak since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Officials announced on Monday that hospital and public mortuaries have reached maximum capacity, following

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.