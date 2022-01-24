There are eight new cases of Omicron to report today. Video / NZ Herald

There are eight new cases of Omicron to report today. Video / NZ Herald

NSW has recorded 18,512 new infections of Covid-19 and 29 deaths on Tuesday as the state prepares to welcome thousands of children back into classrooms.

Case numbers were up slightly from the day before. There are now 2943 people in NSW hospitals with coronavirus, 183 of those in intensive care, compared to 2816 and 196 respectively on Monday.

Of the new cases in NSW, 9422 were detected through PCR tests and 9090 were from at-home rapid antigen tests (RAT).

A massive 95.3 per cent of people aged over 16 have had one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 93.9 per cent are double vaccinated and 33.8 per cent have had their booster shot.

Up to 82.7 per cent of children aged 12-15 have had one vaccine dose and 78.3 per cent have had two.

Since children have been eligible for a vaccine, 28.7 per cent of NSW kids aged five to 11 have had their first jab.

Chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant on Monday said the virus is "stabilising" across the state, but warns cases could pick back up once students return to school.

"It is pleasing that our assessment indicates the spread of the Covid virus is slowing," Dr Chant told media on Monday.

Victoria has recorded 14,836 new cases and 29 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours.

There are now 1057 infected people in Victorian hospitals, with 119 in intensive care and 45 on ventilators.

Victoria's pre-Omicron peak for Covid hospitalisations was 851 in October when the state was battling a surge in Delta infections.

However, the figure is dwarfed by the 2943 people in NSW who are in hospital with Covid.

More than 93 per cent of eligible Victorians are fully vaccinated and the state has a mammoth 183,154 active cases.

A total of 30,726 PCR tests were taken on Wednesday and 27,908 vaccines were administered at state hubs.

It comes amid a mass recruitment blitz is set to put a stop to part of Victoria's supply chain crisis, with hundreds of workers needed across the state's supermarkets.

Premier Daniel Andrews made the announcement on Monday morning, with state-run Jobs Victoria recruiting people for roles including shelf stacking and distribution.

More than 2000 people have already expressed interest in the program.

Coles' executive manager of central operations, Kevin Gunn, said the scheme would help ease Omicron-induced supply issues.

"Every part of the food supply chain has seen increased numbers of staff isolating, from farmers, food processors and the transport sector to our distribution centres and stores," he said.

"The end result has been fewer products available for customers."

Andrews also acknowledged more vaccine doses were administered over the weekend than any other since October.

"It's the biggest weekend we've had in many months," he said.

"That growth is steady, it's great, but we have to do more and we have to do better."

"Our situation is stabilising."

Premier Dominic Perrottet on Sunday unveiled a back-to-school plan with a key plank being the use of rapid antigen tests for students and staff, to be taken twice a week.

Schools will no longer be closed once a positive case was identified, and contact-tracing would not be completed, while they will be required to carry out an improved cleaning regimen, while limited visitors will be allowed on school grounds.

Face masks will be made mandatory for all teachers and high school students, but not primary school children.

Air purifiers are being installed in "problem areas" and windows in older buildings are being repaired to ensure they can be opened and allow appropriate airflow.