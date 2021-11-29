Covid 19 Omicron in Australia: Two more cases of new variant detected in NSW

New Covid-19 variant Omicron was recently identified in South Africa and is leading to a new round of travel restrictions just as many had finally begun to ease. Video / AP

New Covid-19 variant Omicron was recently identified in South Africa and is leading to a new round of travel restrictions just as many had finally begun to ease. Video / AP

Genomic testing has confirmed two more overseas travellers who recently arrived in NSW have been infected with the Omicron variant.

That brings the total number of Omicron cases in the state to four.

Both passengers arrived in Sydney from southern Africa on Singapore Airlines flight SQ211 on Sunday. They are fully vaccinated and isolating in Special Health Accommodation.

Everyone on the flight is considered a close contact and will need to get tested immediately for Covid and isolate, NSW Health says, regardless of their vaccination status.

NSW Health is contacting all passengers and flight crew to advise them of isolation requirements.