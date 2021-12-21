Covid 19 Omicron: Another record day for NSW with 3763 new cases

The Government has announced a suite of changes to bolster New Zealand's defences against the Omicron variant of Covid-19. Video / NZ Herald

NSW has reported 3763 new Covid-19 cases today, as the state continues to smash its daily record for new infections.

Two people died with the virus in the 24 hours to 8pm yesterday.

There are now 302 people in hospital with the virus, with 40 of those in intensive care.

The daily case numbers have been climbing steadily, with 3057 new cases reported yesterday, 2501 on Monday and 2566 on Sunday.

A week ago, 1360 new cases were recorded on December 15 and 166 Covid-19 patients were in hospital, with 24 of those in intensive care.

There were 151,443 Covid-19 tests conducted in the 24 hours to 8pm yesterday, with long wait times and delayed results expected to continue.

There have been more than 400,000 Covid-19 tests in NSW this week as people rush to get tested before visiting family or travelling interstate for Christmas.

People travelling from NSW to Queensland, Tasmania and South Australia have to show a negative PCR test to enter those states.

Of the NSW population aged over 16, 93.4 are now double-dose vaccinated while 94.9 have had at least one shot.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has resisted calls to reintroduce mandatory mask wearing and other restrictions, but encouraged people to take "personal responsibility".

He has urged residents to get booster doses and is calling for the interval between second and third shots to be brought down to four months.

Perrottet has also encouraged people to focus on intensive care presentations, which so far remain relatively low, rather than soaring daily case numbers.

Meanwhile, Victoria recorded 1503 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday.

Six more Victorians died after their diagnoses in the past 24 hours.

There are 394 people in Victorian hospital with the virus, 70 in intensive care and 41 on a ventilator.