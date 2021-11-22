Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Woman wakes up from two-month coma on day family were to turn life support off

Bettina Lerman suffered no organ failure and is seemingly mentally sharp after waking up, according to her son. Photo / Andrew Lerman

Bettina Lerman suffered no organ failure and is seemingly mentally sharp after waking up, according to her son. Photo / Andrew Lerman

A woman who was in a two-month coma with Covid-19 has miraculously woken up on the day her family were going to take her off life support.

Florida woman Bettina Lerman, who is not vaccinated, contracted Covid-19 a couple of months ago along with her cancer-stricken husband.

After becoming infected with the deadly virus, Lerman was hospitalised on September 12 and placed on a ventilator nine days later, according to CNN.

As her condition worsened, she was placed into a coma and her family were told to prepare for the worst.

"We had a family meeting with the hospital because my mother wasn't waking up. No matter what they (did), they couldn't get her to wake up," her son Andrew told CNN.

Doctors said the damage to her organs, in particular her lungs, was so severe that the damage was irreversible.

"They said that her lungs are completely destroyed. There's irreversible damage — that it's just not going to happen."

Lerman, who had planned to get the vaccine before falling ill, had numerous underlying health conditions including diabetes.

She had also suffered a heart attack and underwent quadruple bypass surgery two years ago, making her sudden recovery a "miracle".

Lerman's condition was so bad they had picked out her casket and headstone as they prepared to say goodbye.

"It was the end of the line," Andrew told the paper.

But on October 29, the day they planned to remove her from life support, one of her doctors called.

"He's like, 'Well, I need you to come here right away.' I was like, 'Okay, what's wrong?'" Andrew told CNN. "He goes, 'Well, there's nothing wrong. Your mother woke up.'"

"I dropped the phone because I was going to be terminating life support that day."

Andrew said she didn't suffer any organ failure and that no one really understands how she's doing so well.

His mother can breathe on her own for a few hours at a time with some oxygen support, instead of a ventilator.

Lerman has multiple underlying medical conditions, including diabetes. Photo / Andrew Lerman

"She knows where she is, who she is — she's as sharp as a tack," he said. "Usually, when somebody comes out of a coma like that, they say that the patients have delirium where they're very confused. From day one, she hasn't experienced any of that."

He says his mum now plans to get vaccinated after she recovers.

"I think the right thing to do is to get vaccinated, so if one of our family members gets it again, it won't be that bad.

"We give her words of encouragement every day. We tell her to keep on fighting,"