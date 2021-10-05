Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Victoria's cases spike with 1763 infections and four deaths

Victoria has confirmed the biggest daily rise in Covid-19 cases ever seen in Australia, with 1763 new infections and four deaths. Video / ABC Australia

Victoria has confirmed another day of record case numbers, with 1763 new locally acquired Covid infections and four deaths.

This is the biggest number of daily cases recorded in Australia throughout the entire pandemic.

Today's spike follows days of rising case numbers for Victoria, easily surpassing the state's previous record of 1448 infections confirmed on Saturday.

A woman wearing PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) is seen outside the Quality Hotel Carlton in Melbourne. Photo / Getty Images

In NSW there were 608 cases and seven deaths on Tuesday, with hopes the falling numbers mean the state has passed the peak of its outbreak.

Queensland recorded two new cases on Monday, with one linked to the aviation cluster and the other acquired interstate.

The ACT recorded 33 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

Reported yesterday: 1,763 new local cases and 0 cases acquired overseas.

- 35,253 vaccines administered

- 62,189 test results received

- Sadly, 4 people with COVID-19 have died



Meanwhile, Australia reached a major benchmark to reopen the nation as new data revealed 80 per cent of the eligible population have received the first dose of a Covid-19 jab.

Health Minister Greg Hunt on Tuesday said the milestone was a "national achievement".

"As of about 10.30am this morning, Australia will have achieved the 80 per cent first vaccination rate," he said.

"That's a huge national achievement, and it's a huge tribute to everybody.

"So, I want to thank everybody for coming forward but urge you to keep coming forward."

'Covid is everywhere': Cases triple in Victoria

The grim reality of Victoria's Covid-19 situation has been laid bare, with officials warning cases have tripled in some areas in the past week.

Victoria's Covid response deputy secretary, Kate Matson, warned the virus was now "everywhere" in Melbourne.

"Covid is around everywhere in Metropolitan Melbourne. Please do act as if it's, you know, at the supermarket when you go – keep your mask on and practice your Covid-safe behaviours," she said.

Of today's 1763 new cases, 681 were discovered in Melbourne's northern suburbs and 514 were discovered in the western suburbs.

"Across all different local government areas, but 111 in Wyndham, 105 in Melton, 103 in Brimbank. Concerningly, this rate has doubled over the past seven days," Matson said.

"57 in Moonee Valley. 48 in Maribyrnong. And 35 in Hobsons Bay. Cases are continuing to grow in the southeastern suburbs, making up 21% of today, or 370 new cases, including 131 in Casey. This rate has tripled and is showing the largest growth in Melbourne."

Treasurer Frydenberg in isolation over Covid case

Australian Treasurer and Deputy Leader of the Liberal Party Josh Frydenberg is in isolation after a member of his staff tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, Frydenberg said the staff member hasn't yet been contacted by Victorian contact tracers, so he does not know if his electorate office will be deemed an exposure site.

However, "out of an abundance of caution", the electorate office has been closed for deep cleaning, Frydenberg has returned a negative Covid test result and will be isolating until further notice.