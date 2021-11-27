Covid 19 Delta outbreak: NT authorities awaiting sequence to rule out positive case has Omicron variant

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: There were 173 new cases in the community today. Video NZ Herald

Authorities are waiting on test results of a positive case who returned from South Africa to find out if the newest Covid-19 variant of concern has arrived in Australia.

While there are no direct flights between South Africa - where the Omicron variant originated - and Australia, 20 people were repatriated last week and are quarantining at Howard Springs.

One person has so far tested positive.

Authorities are yet to rule out whether the person has the Omicron variant, which is of such considerable concern to Australia the borders are closed to all flights, and all non-residents coming from South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, the Seychelles, Malawi and Mozambique.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said he had spoken to his Northern Territory counterpart, and authorities were attempting to pin down the specifics of the case, with an update expected later today.

Hunt said as it stands, there are no cases of Omicron in Australia.

But, authorities are also attempting to track down at least 100 Australians who recently arrived in Australia from the nine African nations without quarantine – as is the new norm in NSW, Victoria and the ACT.

Those people will need to be tested, and quarantine immediately for 14 days.

Chief medical officer Paul Kelly said he had been in touch with his state counterparts to enlist their help in mitigating any risk of outbreak.

"I can't give an accurate figure right now, but we're working with jurisdictions and with others to make sure this is the case," he said.

Hunt said the closing of Australia's borders to non-residents from southern Africa, and the isolating of anyone who had recently arrived, was "early, precautious" action.

The Omicron variant, dubbed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organisation on Friday, has a number of mutations that could make it more infectious than the Delta outbreak.

Authorities are racing to understand the strain, and are considering whether vaccine efficacy will be reduced on this variant.

Chief Medical Officer Professor Paul Kelly. Photo / Getty Images

Professor Kelly said at the moment, the global understanding was that it was "quite different" to previous variants of concern.

"But at this point, other than understanding that it is transmissible between humans and is transmitting particularly in South Africa and those surrounding countries," he said.

"We do not, at this point, have any clear indication that it is more severe, or any definite indication in relation to the vaccine.

"It's the reason why we're taking this precautionary approach, which is proportionate to that risk, and putting in place the measures that the minister has outlined.

" … We will get a lot more information in coming days."