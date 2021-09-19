Covid 19 Delta outbreak Australia: NSW record 1083 new cases, Victoria records 507, multiple deaths

As NSW confirms 1284 new Covid-19 cases the state announces plans to trial seven-day home quarantine. Video / Sky News Australia

New South Wales have recorded 1083 new Covid-19 cases today.

During the latest reporting period 13 people have died from Covid.

NSW Health's Dr Jeremy McAnulty said there was more than 100 people requiring ventilatiors.

"We have 1238 with COVID admitted to hospital, with 234 in intensive care, and 123 require ventilation. Sadly, we have seen 13 deaths from people with COVID yesterday, nine men and four women," he said.

Canberra records 17 new cases

Canberra has recorded 17 new locally acquired Covid-19 cases, bringing the national capital's outbreak to 619 cases.

Of the 17 new cases, five were in isolation for their entire infectious period and 12 were contagious in the community.

Eleven of the transmissions have been linked to existing cases while six remained under investigation.

A persistent increase in case numbers saw Canberra's lockdown extended by another four weeks on Tuesday. It is now set to end on October 15.

Easing of restrictions for NSW

Restrictions will be eased in LGAs of concern in Sydney's west and south west.

The changes come into effect on Monday September 12 at 12.01am (NSW).

Victoria- 507 new cases

Victoria has recorded 507 new locally acquired Covid-19 cases today, as new cases continue to rise during lockdown.

It's the eighth straight day Victoria has recorded more than 400 new cases and the fourth in a row above 500 as infections continue to trend upwards.

One new death was also announced today.

Eleven people have now died from Covid during the latest outbreak. A total of 831 have died since the start of the pandemic.

The health department did not say how many mystery cases there were or how many were in isolation during their infectious period.

Despite the rising cases, Premier Daniel Andrews is set to reveal Victoria's road map out of lockdown later today.

Victorians will learn what new freedoms that will be able to enjoy once 70 per cent of the population is double vaccinated, which is predicted to be in late October.

Face-to-face school classes, outdoor dining and extended travel limits are expected to be some of the first restrictions eased.

Greater freedoms will then be put in place once the state reaches 80 per cent of people aged 16 and older with two doses of the vaccine, which is predicted to be in mid-November.

Daniel Andrews is set to reveal Victoria's road map out of lockdown later on today. Photo / Getty Images

No new cases were recorded in hotel quarantine on Sunday. More than 20,790 primary close contacts remain in isolation in Victoria.

There are now 5262 active cases in the state.