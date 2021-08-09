Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria records 20 local cases, Melbourne lockdown extension likely

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said yesterday it was 'far too soon' to make a call on extending the Melbourne lockdown. Photo / Getty Images

Victoria has recorded 20 new local cases of Covid-19, but only five of those cases have been in quarantine throughout their infectious period.

There are now more than 12,000 active primary close contacts isolating across Victoria.

The Health Department says there are 2000 primary close contacts linked to Heathdale Christian College, 1500 linked to Islamic College of Melbourne, 500 linked to Ilim College and 700 linked to Mount Alexander College.

In the Al Taqwa community, more than 90 per cent of primary close contacts have already returned a result.

Lockdown extension in Melbourne likely

As Victoria's regions emerge from lockdown this morning, Premier Daniel Andrews revealed Melburnians will have to achieve consecutive days with all new coronavirus cases in isolation for their entire infectious period before lockdown is lifted in the big city.

Andrews said yesterday that Victoria had asserted "a degree of containment" around the outbreak in Melbourne, allowing regional communities to exit the week-long lockdown early at 11.59pm local time last night.

Melbourne is still scheduled to follow suit and exit lockdown on Thursday, but sources close to the Health Department have told The Herald Sun this was becoming increasingly unlikely.

Andrews said the number of new cases who had been infectious in the community was the most important metric to watch in the coming days.

"We're still chasing [these outbreaks] very hard," he said. "We're not out in front of this yet, I think we're running alongside it, but we're not yet in front of this particular outbreak."

Victoria recorded 11 new cases on Monday, all linked to the known outbreaks. However, only one of them was in quarantine during their infectious period which means Melbourne may have some work to do before the lockdown ends.

Andrews said it was "far too soon" to make a definitive judgment about an extension of the current restrictions.

"Things can move rapidly but I just can't predict what's going to happen on Thursday... it's not a tick and flick. It's a detailed process the government goes through to determine what is proportionate," he said.