Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria mulls extending lockdown again after 21 new cases

Premier Daniel Andrews said authorities were very concerned about 'mystery' cases in the latest outbreak. Photo / Getty Images

Victoria has recorded 21 new local cases of Covid-19.

Of the new cases, 17 have been linked to current outbreaks and 4 are still under investigation. 15 have been in quarantine throughout their infectious periods.

The overall number of cases is an increase from yesterday, but it also shows the percentage of cases in isolation improving slightly.

Yesterday there were 20 new cases and 70 per cent of them were in isolation. Today, that figure is closer to 75 per cent.

It's only been a matter of hours since Melbourne's latest lockdown was lengthened, but authorities are reportedly already looking at extending it again.

The city was initially due to come out of lockdown tonight, but yesterday it was revealed it would be extended by a week until 11.59pm on August 19.

Premier Daniel Andrews said there were still "too many unanswered questions" to ease restrictions.

"There are too many cases the origins of which are not clear to us, too many unanswered questions, too many mysteries for us to safely come out of lockdown now," he said.

"The extreme infectivity of this virus, and the fact that within a very short space of time, if we were to open, we would see cases akin to what's happening tragically in Sydney right now."

The Herald Sun reports that government officials are already discussing the prospect of extending the shutdown another week.

Commuters disembark a tram during the May lockdown in Melbourne. Photo / Getty Images

Victoria yesterday recorded 20 local cases, five of which had not been linked to an existing cluster. Six of those cases were infectious in the community.

Andrews said the "mystery" cases that were not linked to existing cases was one of the biggest concerns to authorities.

"This is very challenging for every single Victorian who would like to be going about their business," Andrews said.

"They would like to be open and have a degree of freedom that is simply not possible because of this Delta variant."

Despite an extension of the lockdown, Victoria Police last night arrested 73 anti-lockdown protesters in the city's CBD for breaching health orders.

"Police had a highly visible presence in the CBD and were pleased that the majority of Victorian's did the right thing and stayed home," a spokesman said after more police and media showed up than demonstrators.