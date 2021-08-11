Port of Tauranga's chairman says the flip-flops by Government Covid border watchdogs which exposed the country's biggest port to a red-flagged infected ship make it "hard to have faith - too many mistakes are being made".

David Pilkington said the port, New Zealand's main export gateway and in current supply chain congestion, some months its busiest import port, was heavily reliant on Government authority advice in the pandemic.

"When we get mixed messages, and when we get information that clearly exposes our whole operation [to risk] it's hard to have faith - too many mistakes are being made."

The port found itself at the centre of a Covid-Delta variant scare this past week after being told by Government agencies Maritime NZ and the Ministry of Health it could allow the container ship Rio de la Plata to tie up and unload imports bound for Auckland, despite official red flag advice its crew could have been exposed to Covid and shouldn't be allowed to berth.

Cargo unloading was stopped then allowed to start again and stopped again when 11 of the crew tested positive.