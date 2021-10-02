Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria has recorded 1220 new cases, outbreak worsens

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews outlines significant changes to the State Government's approach to Covid-19. Video / Sky News Australia

Victoria has recorded 1220 new Covid-19 infections on Sunday. Cases are still way above the 1000 mark and now higher than NSW but down on Saturday's 1488 infections.

It comes just days before Melbourne will win the unenviable title of the world's most locked down city.

We're still waiting on the numbers from NSW. On Saturday the state recorded 813 new Covid cases and 10 deaths.

In Queensland the premier Annastacia Palaszczuk had a personal near-miss with Covid-19 during a visit to the Gold Coast. The sunshine state continues to record new cases as it prepares to host the NRL Grand Final this evening.

Melbourne's new grim statistic

Melbourne will earn the title of the world's most locked down city on Tuesday as it tips over more than 245 days in mandatory quarantine.

The town takes the title off Buenos Aires who formerly had the most stay-at-home orders since the beginning of the pandemic.

Other members of the '200-club' include London, Dublin and Prague.

Buenos Aires' 234 consecutive day record will be shattered by 22 days if Melbourne's lockdown ends as planned on October 26.

Reported yesterday: 1,220 new local cases and 0 cases acquired overseas.

- 36,248 vaccines administered

- 71,275 test results received

- Sadly, 3 people with COVID-19 have died



It comes as Premier Daniel Andrews announced mandatory vaccinations for thousands of workers.

From October 15, all workers on the Authorised Worker list will be required to have their first dose of a Covid vaccine in order to continue working on site. They will need to be fully vaccinated by November 26.

This rule applies to both Melbourne and regional Victorians.

"They are not about stopping people going to work. They are about making sure we can open up. They are about making sure people can go to work, that they can be safe, and that we can defend and deliver our road map for opening. That is what the national plan is all about," he said.