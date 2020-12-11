Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria has five cases in quarantine, breaking 43-day streak

Victoria has recorded five new cases of coronavirus, the first in more than 40 days since the virus was contained.
The Victorian Department of Health and Human Services announced the five cases were all in hotel quarantine which resumed earlier this week when the state started accepting international arrivals for the first time in five months.
The announcement brings an end to Victoria's streak of no new coronavirus cases for 43 days.
However, the state has not announced any new locally-acquired infections.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Read More
- Covid 19 coronavirus: HIV false positives deal crushing blow to Australian vaccine - NZ Herald
- Covid 19 coronavirus: Australians may get vaccine earlier than expected - NZ Herald
- Covid 19 coronavirus: China suggests virus may have arrived in Wuhan via frozen meat products i...
- Covid 19 coronavirus: Australia overseas travel restrictions extended until December - NZ Heral...
- Covid 19 coronavirus: Kiwis in Australia 'absolutely desperate' for help - NZ Herald
- Covid 19 coronavirus: Spanish man may be deported after causing South Australian lockdown - NZ ...
Overnight, there were 8737 tests and no deaths recorded.
Restrictions have significantly eased in Victoria after the state managed to bring its rampant cases under control last month, when the number of deaths climbed to 820.
In November, Premier Daniel Andrews announced the rules around wearing a mask would be relaxed and up to 50 people would be allowed to gather outside.