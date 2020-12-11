Website of the Year

Business

Covid 19 coronavirus: Steven Joyce: Government's reasons for Oz bubble delay don't wash

6 minutes to read

The half-million Kiwis living in Australia remain effectively cut off from home. Photo / Getty Images

NZ Herald
By: Steven Joyce

OPINION:

It could be called the case of the disappearing transtasman bubble, if it weren't more serious.

Despite all Australian states and territories now comfortably meeting the New Zealand Government's previously stated definition of having

