Covid 19 coronavirus: Total virus cases related to Olympics now 127

Workers sweep the area along the men's cycling road race prior to its start, outside the Okunitama Shrine, at the 2020 Summer Olympics. Photo / AP

Tokyo organizers say the total of Olympics-related Covid-19 cases in Japan is now 127, with one athlete added to the tally.

German cyclist Simon Geschke's positive test was announced Friday, one day ahead before the men's road race. That's a signature event on the first full day of competition at any Summer Games.

Athletes account for 14 of the 127 cases in Japan since July 1. Among the new positive tests are 14 games contractors who live in Japan.

Germany says fellow riders Nikias Arndt and Maximilian Schachmann are cleared to race Saturday. The fourth rider on the team, Emanuel Buchmann, was Geschke's roommate and was waiting overnight on the result of another PCR test for the virus. Team staff tested negative.

Geschke was a stage winner on the Tour de France in 2015.

German Simon Geschke, far right. Photo / AP

The German road race team is living in a hotel and not in the Olympic Village.

Geschke says he followed the hygiene rules at the Olympics. He adds that "I feel fine physically but emotionally it's a really terrible day for me."

On Saturday, Dutch team officials said that rower Finn Florijn tested positive for Covid-19 and is out of the Games. Two other Dutch athletes previously tested positive. Florijn's positive test won't show up in the official tally of cases until Sunday.

Meanwhile, the entire Spanish cycling team has been cleared for the men's road race hours before the start, ending a stressful period of limbo following a positive Covid-19 test involving a team masseuse.

A commuter walks up the steps adorned with banners promoting the 2020 Summer Olympics. Photo / AP

Alejandro Valverde, Gorka Izagirre, Ion Izagirre, Omar Fraile and Jesus Herrada were considered close contacts of the masseuse, but all returned negative test results that allowed them to make the start at Musashinonomori Park on Saturday.

Spain has one of the strongest teams in the men's road race, which will finish at Fuji International Speedway. Valverde, Fraile and Ion Izagirre in particular have skillsets that are perfectly suited for the mountainous course.