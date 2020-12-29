Covid 19 coronavirus: Tighter rules for Western Australia after virus deniers act

When Jenny D'Ubios bragged about walking out of hotel quarantine in Perth on Saturday morning, she unknowingly started down a path that would lead to significant changes for Western Australia as it tries to contain Covid-19.

D'Ubios, 49, walked out of the Pan Pacific Hotel seven days before she was allowed to leave but was arrested 10 hours later and thankfully tested negative for Covid-19.

Her actions were slammed by the state's Acting Health Minister Roger Cook who told reporters her "luck" had run out.

"That person's luck has run out and they are now in custody of police and as a result of that are facing significant fines or other measures."

She was charged under the Emergency Management Act, refused bail and faces a fine of up to $50,000 and 12 months in prison.

But her actions also prompted significant changes.

Among changes are increased powers for security guards who are now able to legally detain people if they try to leave quarantine early. Police will also take up a more prominent role.

It comes as NSW tries to control an outbreak that spread further south.

NSW Health says anybody who visited locations including Pittwater Place shopping centre at Mona Vale and the suburbs of Figtree and Wollongong should get tested an isolate.