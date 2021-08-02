Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Covid 19 coronavirus: Those virus sequences that were suddenly deleted? They're back

5 minutes to read
A security guard moves journalists away from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, China on February 3, 2021. Photo / Getty Images

A security guard moves journalists away from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, China on February 3, 2021. Photo / Getty Images

New York Times
By: Carl Zimmer

A batch of early coronavirus data that went missing for a year has emerged from hiding.

In June, an American scientist discovered that more than 200 genetic sequences from Covid-19 patient samples isolated in China

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid