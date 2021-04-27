Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Covid 19 coronavirus: 'This is a catastrophe': In India, illness is everywhere

4 minutes to read
A mass crematorium site for Covid-19 victims in Delhi, India. Photo / Atul Loke, The New York Times

A mass crematorium site for Covid-19 victims in Delhi, India. Photo / Atul Loke, The New York Times

New York Times

Crematories are so full of bodies, it's as if a war just happened. Fires burn around the clock. Many places are holding mass cremations, dozens at a time, and at night, in certain areas of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.