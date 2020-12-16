Website of the Year
The virus trains: How lockdown chaos spread Covid-19 across India

New York Times
By: Jeffrey Gettleman, Suhasini Raj, Sameer Yasir and Karan Deep Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's coronavirus restrictions sent migrant workers fleeing. To get them home, the government offered special trains. But the trains would spread the virus across the country.

The crowds surged through the gates,

