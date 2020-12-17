Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney's Northern Beaches cluster explodes to 17 cases

A cluster in Sydney's Northern Beaches has exploded to 17 cases. Photo / Getty Images

A cluster in Sydney's Northern Beaches has exploded to 17 cases, with residents north of the Spit Bridge to Palm Beach urged to stay at home.

New South Wales Health has advised residents to work from home and remain at home as much as possible, to avoid visiting friends or relatives in the area and avoid unnecessary gatherings.

This includes avoiding clubs, restaurants, places of worship and gyms.

This afternoon chief health officer Kerry Chant urged anyone who has been at the Avalon Returned and Services League (RSL) to present for testing, with authorities believing it to be at the centre of the outbreak.

"Our working hypothesis is that someone at that RSL club was potentially the source of infection for a number of subsequent cases," Chant told reporters.

All but one of Sydney's community-transmitted cases are in the Northern Beaches, with contact tracers now in overdrive, attempting to bring the handful of mystery cases under control before Christmas.

Sydney was put on high alert yesterday after a 45-year-old man, who transports international aircrew from the airport, tested positive to coronavirus.

A few hours later, a couple, aged in their 60s and 70s from Sydney's Northern Beaches, also tested positive to coronavirus.

The infections are NSW's first cases of community transmission since December 3.

WA announce 'new requirement' for travellers from NSW

Premier Mark McGowan has announced there'll be new requirements for anyone travelling into Western Australia (or anyone who has arrived there since December 11) from NSW.

"Effective immediately, anyone who has arrived from NSW since December 11 or was in NSW from December 11 and subsequently arrived in WA needs to: Self quarantine in a suitable premise as soon as possible [and] present for a Covid-19 test in the next 24 hours," he wrote.

Following consultation with NSW Health, WA’s Chief Health Officer has provided updated advice to the WA Government on our controlled interstate border.



Due to the evolving situation in NSW, the State Government is taking immediate steps to further protect WA. pic.twitter.com/b140OghVUV — Mark McGowan (@MarkMcGowanMP) December 17, 2020

"They will then need to return to self-quarantine until a negative test is confirmed.

"Anyone arriving from Sydney Airport or from elsewhere having been in NSW on or after 11/12, from this point forward must take a Covid-19 test, either on arrival, or at another Covid clinic within 24 hours, and self-quarantine until a negative test result is confirmed.

"Anyone who has arrived from NSW since 11 Dec will be contacted by WA Police with these instructions, as a result of the G2G Pass declaration system."

Alerts issued for three new venues

NSW Health issued a statement regarding alerts for three new venues this afternoon, after another new locally acquired case of Covid-19 was reported in the Northern Beaches area.

People who have visited the following venues have been advised to get tested immediately and isolate until they receive a negative result and until they have been contacted by NSW Health:

• Avalon RSL club on December 11, all day until closed

• Penrith RSL club on December 13 between 1pm and 6pm

• Kirribilli club on December 14 between 12pm and 3pm