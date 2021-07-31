Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney lockdown protesters warned

Health policy expert says 'more has to be done' for Sydney to get on top of its latest outbreak. Video / Sunrise

Sydney residents considering attending anti-lockdown protests over the weekend have been told by last week's organisers that doing so would land them right in the hands of police.

At least three anti-lockdown groups took to Telegram to warn protesters that no official events were planned for Saturday, and strongly advised against anyone attending any meeting.

One group of anti-lockdown organisers said no known organiser groups were operating any protest events on Saturday.

"We strongly advise against attending any protest events that claim to be operating," the group said. "Any planned event lacks an established ground team, and has been given insufficient promotional time and effort."

Another group told its followers the protest was "apparently a police trap".

"No protest today! It's a trap. Don't go," they said.

Police warned on Friday that up to 1000 officers would meet anybody protesting in the city this weekend.

Last week, dozens of people were charged over the Sydney protests, attended by thousands.

The strike force investigating last week's rallies has so far resulted in 200 fines and 60 charges, with more expected.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said anyone who turned up at protests this weekend could "expect the same sense of force".

"Please don't come into Sydney to protest," he said.

"If you do, you will be met by up to 1000 police who will be ready to deal with you, whether that be via the health orders or other laws."

Anti-lockdown protesters in Sydney last weekend. Photo / Getty Images

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said yesterday the Government was still concerned about the number of people who continue to circulate in the community while infectious.

She said the state could not afford any more setbacks or exceptions if Greater Sydney was to come out of lockdown in four weeks.

"One setback has a ripple effect which can take weeks to get out of," she said.

There have been 2980 community cases reported since June 16, when the first case in the Sydney outbreak was reported.