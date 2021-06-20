Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney cluster grows, restrictions extended

Officials said the Covid-19 Delta variant was posing a real threat to Sydney residents. Photo / 123RF

Sydney's Covid-19 has grown again with three new local cases recorded in the city's eastern suburbs overnight.

The state officially recorded two new local cases to 8pm on Saturday, with two more community cases recorded after 8pm last night and they will be recorded in Monday's numbers.

Of the new cases revealed in Sunday's numbers, one case was already announced on Saturday.

That case was a man in his 30s who attended Westfield Bondi Junction, a hazardous site visited by patient zero – a limousine driver who transports international flight crew. The other case recorded today is household contact of a previous case.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian also announced the state was extending some of the restrictions because it was "important for all of us to be on high alert," she said.

Masks on Sydney public transport, which were made mandatory on Friday, will now be extended to Shellharbour and Wollongong until Thursday.

And people in seven local government areas - Randwick, Bayside, Botany Bay, Inner West, City of Sydney, Waverley and Woollahra - will now also have to wear masks indoors unless they are eating or drinking.

NSW Health is conducting urgent investigations and is asking those who visited Westfield Bondi Junction, including the car park, to get a Covid-19 test, even if they do not have any symptoms.

The latest venues of concern can be found here.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the highly contagious Delta variant was posing a real threat to Sydney residents.

Hazzard said CCTV footage of how one person contracted the virus had highlighted the highly contagious nature of the latest strain of Covid-19.