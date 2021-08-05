Covid 19 coronavirus: Super fit twin brother dies of virus after refusing vaccine

A fit and healthy John Eyers died of Covid after refusing to get vaccinated. Photo / WNS / Australscope

A fit and healthy dad who rejected the Covid jab tragically died from the virus after saying he "wished he had listened".

John Eyers' heartbroken twin sister, Jenny McCann, is now urging people to get vaccinated after her "super fit" brother's death.

The 42-year-old British woman said Ironman and keen mountain climber John thought he would suffer only "mild illness" and turned down the jab.

"He was the fittest, healthiest person I know," Jenny said.

"He was climbing Welsh mountains and wild camping four weeks before his death."

Jenny went on to explain her brother believed his fitness levels meant he would suffer only "mild illness" if he contracted the virus – a high probability in the UK where almost six million cases have been recorded since the start of the pandemic.

"The only pre-existing health condition he had was the belief in his own immortality. He thought if he contracted Covid-19 he would be okay," she said.

"He didn't want to put a vaccine on his body."

Eyers, of Southport, Merseyside, died after suffering an infection and organ failure four weeks after testing positive.

His death came just a month after he had been climbing mountains in Wales and wild camping in the countryside.

Jenny, from North West London, took up her vaccination in May but John decided not to get his.

Writing online, she said her brother was "pumped full of every drug in the hospital" to try and save him.

His twin sister Jenny said his death was "a tragedy". Photo / Supplied

She said: "They threw everything at him. But eventually the bedfellow of Covid-19, infection and organ failure, claimed his life.

"Before he was ventilated he told his consultant that he wished he had been vaccinated. That he wished he had listened.

"His death is a tragedy. It shouldn't have happened. He leaves a mum and dad, a sister (me), and a 19-year-old daughter."

John was described as the beloved "fun uncle" who dressed up as Santa on Christmas Day, as his twin detailed the extent of his loss.

Jenny added: "My mum has lost her baby boy. My niece, her much loved and needed dad. This shouldn't have happened.

"My mum wants people to know about John. For his story to save someone's life. For pain and loss to drive people to get a vaccine."

Jenny had her first AstraZeneca vaccine on May 10 and praised the UK's National Health Service (NHS), saying at the time: "Full on tears after getting Covid jab. Really shows the collective weight we've all been carrying. So grateful to the NHS."