Covid 19 coronavirus: Queensland records three new community cases

More than 12 million Australians will be under stay-at-home orders as concern grows over the country's Covid-19 situation. Video / Sky News Australia

Queensland has recorded three new community cases of Covid-19.

One is the partner of yesterday's airport worker case, who was already in isolation. The other two are a mother and daughter from Carindale, in Brisbane.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the new cases were concerning.

"They have symptoms and were tested yesterday. They have been out quite extensively around Brisbane," Palaszczuk said. "We really need our contact tracers... to really get on top of this issue quickly today."

Brisbane and the Moreton Bay region will remain locked down for another 24 hours while Noosa, Sunshine Coast, Ipswich, Logan, Redlands, Gold Coast, Scenic Rim, Lockyer Valley, Somerset and Townsville will see their lockdown end at 6pm tonight.

However, everyone in those LGAs will still need to wear masks for at least the next two weeks. Palaszczuk said the masks were an "added protection" for the state.

The Premier said contact tracers needed another 24 hours to get a handle on the new cases and further easing of restrictions would be discussed tomorrow.

"I want to thank everyone for doing the right thing but as you can see, we've just got a situation at the moment that has just come in and we really need to give the people, our contact tracers, the time to do that," she said.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Photo / Getty Images

Australians brace for lockdown decisions

The Perth and Peel regions in Western Australia will today find out today if they can emerge from their four-day lockdown.

Premier Mark McGowan ordered the regions into lockdown on Monday after a Delta strain case was discovered on Sunday. Two more cases were found on Monday, prompting the lockdown.

A fourth case was discovered on Wednesday but that person had already been in isolation.

The state has now gone 48 hours with no community cases, raising hopes the lockdown will end tomorrow morning.

This week's lockdown is the state's third this year.

Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan. Photo / Getty Images

In the Northern Territory, Chief Minister Michael Gunner revealed the state's seventh case, a man in his 50s who spent time in the Darwin community over the weekend, including an evening at the Buff Club, had lied about his whereabouts.

The man had been under stay-at-home orders as he waited to go to the state's quarantine facility, but visited a corner store.

"He broke the law before this happened and he lied about it," Gunner said during a late press conference on Thursday evening.

The new exposure site, the Stuart Park corner store on Australia St in Darwin, is now classified as a casual contact exposure site.

The development may affect the state's decision to ease or extend lockdown for some areas.

Darwin is currently in day four of a lockdown that is scheduled to end at 1pm on Friday.

Sydney's Covid-19 outbreak continues to grow despite lockdown restrictions. Photo / Getty Images

New South Wales is halfway through its two-week lockdown, but authorities say the state has a long way to go before restrictions are eased.

Twelve of yesterday's 24 new cases were in the community while symptomatic, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said, warning "that needs to stop".

"The purpose of a lockdown is to stop community transmission, and that won't happen unless people stop interacting with one another, especially if they have symptoms," she said.

"If we want the lockdown to succeed, all of us to have minimise our movements, all of us to have minimise our interaction with others, as difficult as that is, to make sure that the lockdown is successful," she said.

University of NSW epidemiologist Mary-Louise McLaws told the ABC the Delta variant was the "fastest and fittest" mutation that the world had ever dealt with.

Due to this, authorities would need to see at least three to five days of no positive cases in the community to consider easing the lockdown, she added.

More than five millions people across Greater Sydney have been in lockdown since Saturday, with the lockdown due to end next Friday.

Those in lockdown are only permitted to leave their home for a number of key reasons, including for outdoor exercise.