Covid 19 coronavirus: Queensland outbreak - two new community cases in Brisbane, one in NSW

People wait in a line at a Covid-19 testing station in Sydney in December. Photo / AP

NSW has a new community case of Covid-19, linked to the Queensland outbreak.

It's understood the person came into contact with a Queensland hen's party who travelled to Byron Bay over the weekend.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has put in new restrictions ahead of Easter.

"Until the end of Easter, four local government areas will be subject to some restrictions."

Restrictions include:

• Limits of 30 for household gatherings and a list of people who have visited your home

• All venues will be required to return to the 4sq m rule

• Venues will be seated only, patrons will not be permitted to stand and mingle

• Masks will be mandatory in retail, for hospitality workers and on public transport – including in taxis and Ubers

Berejiklian also said the Government's "strong preference" was that people in the four local government areas don't travel to other parts of the state.

"We won't be policing that but it is very strong advice. If there is community transmission, we don't want it seeded to other parts of New South Wales," she said.

"We are asking everybody, if you live in those four local government areas, feel free to travel within those areas but we would ask for you to reconsider your plans if you were planning to go to other parts of the state."

Queensland has recorded three new Covid-19 cases overnight, including two community cases.

One of the local cases is a second nurse linked to the Princess Alexandra Hospital Covid ward. The nurse had received the Covid vaccine, but it's unclear whether they had been given both doses or just the first.

A Princess Alexandra nurse was among the first cases identified in Queensland's latest Covid outbreak. She had received the first of two vaccine jabs.

The Brisbane hospital was placed into an emergency lockdown yesterday, after an alert to staff.

Chief health officer Jeanette Young said authorities are now trying to determine whether the nurse caught Covid in the same ward.

"She was tested as part of the asymptomatic screening testing process for that ward and was found to be positive," she said.

"She has since developed some symptoms.

"So we just need to work out how she got it. She had been vaccinated prior to working that shift."

Today's update follows speculation over whether millions of Brisbane residents will remain in lockdown through the Easter long weekend, with one infectious disease expert, associate professor Paul Griffin of the University of Queensland, expecting an extended lockdown to be announced tonight.

The greater Brisbane region went into a three-day lockdown on Monday evening.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and the state's health authorities are due to decide on a possible extension of the lockdown this evening, but previously warned a further escalation of cases could see the directive pushed back.

Palaszczuk said at a media update today she was "very pleased" with today's test results, adding 33,408 tests were completed overnight.

"That is a massive, massive number. I think that's probably our highest. And I do want to thank Queenslanders for coming out and doing that," she said.

"So if we see the same number of test results tomorrow, this is very, very encouraging news. The fact that we do not have any unlinked community transmission in the south-east or in our state is absolutely encouraging news."