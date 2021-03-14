Covid 19 coronavirus: NSW records local virus case after Sydney hotel worker tests positive

A hotel quarantine worker has tested positive to coronavirus. Photo / News Corp Australia

NSW has recorded its first Covid-19 case in 55 days with a hotel quarantine worker testing positive late on Saturday night.

Urgent contact tracing is underway after "a person who works at two Sydney hotels which provide hotel quarantine for returned travellers" returned the positive infection result, NSW Health said.

Three cases of Covid-19 were recorded in overseas travellers.

There were 9269 tests reported to 8pm Saturday night, compared with the previous day's total of 9994.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard will address media at 1pm over this major development.

Dr Stephen Conaty, director of population health at NSW Health, said contact tracers had launched an urgent investigation.

NSW Health was notified last night of a new case of Covid-19 in a person who works at two Sydney hotels which provide hotel quarantine for returned travellers," Conaty said.

"The source of the new infection is under investigation and urgent genome sequencing is underway.

"Testing of close contacts is also urgently underway."

It comes after Queensland recorded a positive case of the virus on Friday.

A doctor tested positive to Covid-19 on Friday afternoon after assessing two coronavirus patients known to have the UK variant at Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said it was unknown if the doctor had the UK strain, believed to be up to 70 per cent more transmissible than other strains of Covid-19.