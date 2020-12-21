Covid 19 coronavirus: NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard condemns Sydneysiders for complacency

New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard has delivered a full-throated condemnation of "stupid" Sydneysiders he says are not taking the pandemic seriously.

Hazzard was speaking after NSW recorded 15 new locally acquired cases of Covid-19 on Monday, bringing the total of the Northern Beaches cluster to 83.

Some people were found using fake names and made-up phone numbers when visiting venues that require guests to check in before entry, he said.

"We have world-class tracers in health," Hazzard said. "But they can only do their job if we as a community give them the information they need if and when it is needed.

"Now, what we are finding is that some of the visitors to various venues still think that it is funny to be caught putting in there that you're Donald Duck or Mickey Mouse or a false phone number. That must stop.

"This is a worldwide Covid pandemic. And thinking it's smart to call yourself Donald Duck or Mickey Mouse is about as stupid as it gets. So that must cease."

NSW Minister for Health Brad Hazzard said complacency has played a key role in the Sydney outbreak. Photo / Getty Images

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian urged venues and customers to do the right thing given how quickly the virus can spread through the community.

"It's so important for all venues to have their QR codes in place, their systems in place," she told reporters.

"Places of worship should also have QR codes, be encouraged to have QR codes or at least really good record keeping.

"Whether you're an organisation, or obviously, there are certain organisations which have to have mandatory QR codes and businesses. But we're asking everybody to make sure — do not open your premises, do not let anyone physically into your premises.

"Obviously, in the northern beaches, you can't do that anyway, but outside the northern beaches, do not let anyone into your door unless you have a good record of what time people came in and what time they left. Otherwise, (NSW Health) can't do their job and we risk Christmas and the New Year period if we don't do the right thing."

Surfers ride a wave in front of a sign at a beach in Sydney despite a new community outbreak of Covid-19. Photo / AP

Berejiklian said today's drop in cases is pleasing, but it does not mean that Christmas festivities will go ahead as planned.

"Obviously, we have halved the number of cases overnight, but in a pandemic, there is a level of volatility, so we'll closely monitor what happens obviously to 8pm tonight and we'll be making a final call on Wednesday morning," she said.

"I appreciate how frustrating it is, and I would love to be able to tell everybody today what Christmas might look like in New South Wales or the Northern Beaches. But we're not in a position to do that yet."