Covid 19 coronavirus: Northern Territory mine in lockdown after man tests positive to Covid-19

A mine worker in the Northern Territory has tested positive for Covid-19, sparking the state's first virus scare in months and placing at risk 900 fellow fly-in-fly-out workers.

NT health authorities confirmed on Saturday the man, who has been working at the isolated Granites gold mine in the Tanami Desert, tested positive to the virus overnight.

Chief minister Michael Gunner said the man caught the virus at a quarantine hotel in Brisbane and was potentially infectious between June 18 and 24.

"We are assuming it is the Delta variant, the worst-case scenario, and it is better to over-prepare than underestimate the risk," Gunner said.

More than 900 people have left the mine site and travelled to Perth, Brisbane, Alice Springs and Darwin airports during the risk period.

