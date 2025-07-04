Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

This French astronaut’s food in space? Foie gras and lobster bisque

Washington Post
6 mins to read

French astronaut Sophie Adenot will take Michelin-starred chef Anne-Sophie Pic's dishes to the ISS in 2026. Photo / Getty Images

French astronaut Sophie Adenot will take Michelin-starred chef Anne-Sophie Pic's dishes to the ISS in 2026. Photo / Getty Images

French cuisine has a reputation for being among the world’s best.

So what’s a French astronaut do to when faced with the prospect of spending months aboard the International Space Station eating freeze-dried food straight from the packaging?

Recruit a Michelin-starred chef to reimagine French classics like foie gras

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World