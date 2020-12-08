Website of the Year
Premium
World

'Nobody sees us': Overwhelmed lab workers battle behind the scenes

11 minutes to read
New York Times
By: Katherine J Wu

In March, April Abbott dragged a bed into her office at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. In the nine months since, she has slept in it six times while working overnight in her clinical microbiology

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.