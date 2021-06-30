Covid 19 coronavirus: Limo driver at centre of Sydney's outbreak freed from isolation

More than 12 million Australians will be under stay-at-home orders as concern grows over the country's Covid-19 situation. Video / Sky News Australia

The limousine driver, who authorities believe may be at the centre of Sydney's Covid-19 outbreak, has been freed from isolation after two weeks.

The driver, a man in his 60 from the eastern suburbs, transports international flight crews between Sydney airport and quarantine.

He tested positive to the Delta variant on June 16, with authorities believing he contracted the virus while taking a Fed Ex aircrew to hotel quarantine on June 11.

He was not vaccinated and it is believed he then unknowingly spread the virus within the community for at least four days.

Now, the man and his wife have completed their 14 days in isolation, with his wife telling the Daily Telegraph that she was "feeling on top of the world".

"It's my first day out of the house and I'm enjoying myself."

This comes about a week after the driver shared his side of the story with A Current Affair, telling reporter Lauren Golman that he doesn't believe he is patient zero in the Bondi cluster.

"He told me a story about the fact that he was sitting next to a gentleman who looked like he was in his 30s, who was coughing and sneezing, he became worried, sitting next to that person and he thinks he caught it at Belle Cafe at Vaucluse," Golman relayed to Tracy Grimshaw.

Health workers are seen at Bondi Beach drive-through Covid-19 clinic in Sydney, Australia. Photo / Getty Images

The man also revealed the reason he wasn't vaccinated against Covid-19 is because he is reluctant to get the AstraZeneca vaccine due to a history of family blood clots.

More than 12 million Aussies, almost half the population, are currently living under some kind of stay-at-home orders.

NSW's Greater Sydney area, the Northern Territory's Greater Darwin and Alice Springs regions, Western Australia's Perth and Peel regions, and the south-eastern parts of Queensland are now all in lockdown due to multiple coronavirus outbreaks.

South Australia and Victoria, while not under lockdown, have restrictions in place.

Many Australians are waiting anxiously to hear today's Covid-19 figures, with the current outbreaks standing at 171 confirmed cases in NSW, 18 cases in Queensland, nine cases in the Northern Territory, four cases in Western Australia and five cases in South Australia.