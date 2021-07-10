Covid 19 coronavirus: Graph shows severity of Sydney outbreak compared with Victoria

Sydney lockdown extension confirmed as NSW records 27 new community cases. Video / 9 News

A new graph has shown the severity of Sydney's current covid outbreak in comparison to the Victorian outbreak that led to a 112-day lockdown.

The graph from website Covid19data.com.au shows the number of Covid cases in each state's outbreak and how long the cluster took to rise.

It reveals the sobering news that the current Sydney outbreak looks disturbingly similar to Melbourne's mega outbreak.

It comes as NSW Health added a large number of new venues of concern late on Saturday including two Coles stores, a KFC, Aldi and a Kmart.

The affected locations stretch from Penrith in the west to Sylvania in the south and Broadway shopping centre close to the CBD.

Greater Sydney's lockdown could last until well into August, a number of health experts have warned.

NSW recorded another 50 Covid cases on Saturday, 37 of which were active in the community.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian warned the lockdown might be extended once again.

"The only conclusion we can draw is that things are going to get worse before they get better," she told reporters.

Experts have agreed with her statement.

Professor Raina MacIntyre, the head of the biosecurity research programme at the University of NSW's Kirby Institute, told Weekend Sunrise on Saturday the state was "really on the knife edge".

"If we do not get this under control in the next few days, it could be very grim, and it could take much longer than we want to get it under control," she said.

"In the best-case scenario, I think at least the rest of the month. In the worst-case scenario, even longer."

Graph / covid19data.com.au

Infectious diseases expert Professor Robert Booy, from the University of Sydney, said much the same.

"It would take at least four to six weeks in my view before we get out of lockdown, so end of July or into August."

Speaking on Channel 9's Today, UNSW epidemiologist Professor Mary-Louise McLaws was equally as pessimistic, saying it would likely take well in to August to bring numbers down.

"We will get down in about three weeks. And then you'll need another two to ensure you've got it right. So at least three weeks of a certain level of really strict restrictions.

"And then perhaps if we get this right, then a couple of weeks of lighter restrictions."