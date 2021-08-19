Covid 19 coronavirus: Eight tradies busted allegedly travelling 120km outside their Sydney hotspots

Eight construction workers from Sydney hotspots have been caught more than 120km from their homes.
NSW Police said eight people from local government areas of concern were found at a construction site in Kiama, south of Wollongong.
On Monday local detectives were told the workers were staying in the coastal town.
Officers visited a home on North Kiama Drive about 7.30pm on Monday and spoke with the occupants, who were part of a team building a unit complex on Collins St, Kiama.
The following morning police visited a worksite where they say several employees fled to a nearby carpark.
"Police located 33 workers and spoke to the project manager," NSW Police said.
"Police issued eight infringements to construction workers who were found to be in breach of the public health orders."
The eight workers were from hotspot areas in Sydney, including four from Bayside, two from Fairfield and two from Blacktown.
Police inquiries are ongoing.