Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Victoria records 61 new cases, fears lockdown will drag into 2022

As NSW battles the highest daily case numbers so far, a mass vaccination event is underway at Sydney’s Olympic Park. Video / Sky News Australia

As NSW battles the highest daily case numbers so far, a mass vaccination event is underway at Sydney’s Olympic Park. Video / Sky News Australia

Health authorities in Victoria have confirmed 61 new Covid-19 infections, as fears grow that a lockdown will be implemented in regional areas.

Of those, 22 were in isolation for the duration of their infectious period and 48 are linked to known outbreaks.

In addition to the new cases, an additional 16 local cases were recorded on a rapid PCR testing platform and would be reported in tomorrow's numbers, Victoria's Department of Health announced.

The rise in cases come as concerns grow that the state's lockdown could drag into 2022.

Former premier Jeff Kennett told the Saturday Herald Sun he had been contacted by food industry executives who told him they had been briefed by the Victorian Government because food supply would become a "big issue" in an extended lockdown.

Reported yesterday: 61 new local cases and 0 new cases acquired overseas.

- 29,539 vaccine doses were administered

- 45,670 test results were received

More later: https://t.co/lIUrl1hf3W#COVID19Vic #COVID19VicData

[1/3] pic.twitter.com/cF6VGG7VKR — VicGovDH (@VicGovDH) August 20, 2021

Kennett also said regional areas including those "around Shepparton" would be forced into lockdown after he was provided a document that reportedly canvassed options for new restrictions during the state's Delta outbreak – including length of time out of the house, access to shopping, a halt on construction and a ban on takeaway coffee and food, though the latter is unlikely to come to fruition.

Zero new community cases in Queensland

Good news for Queenslanders this morning – there have been no new cases of community transmission in the past 24 hours.

Two new cases have been identified in the state's hotel quarantine system, both of which are overseas acquired.

There are currently 51 active cases of Covid-19 in the Sunshine State.

Saturday 21 August – coronavirus cases in Queensland:



0 new locally acquired cases.



2 new overseas acquired cases - both detected in hotel quarantine.#covid19 pic.twitter.com/aptXoVVkpY — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) August 21, 2021

Warning to those contemplating protests

NSW Police have issued another warning to anyone contemplating attending an anti-lockdown protest in Sydney today.

Police said "a highly visible and mobile police operation is underway in response to unauthorised protest activity planned for today" and warned potential protesters not to attend: "Public safety is our first priority and you will be fined or arrested if you turn up."