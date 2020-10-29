Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Covid 19 coronavirus: Classrooms without walls, and hopefully Covid

7 minutes to read

New York Times
By: Amelia Nierenberg

To combat the coronavirus, schools across America moved students outdoors. Here's a look at four new learning environments.

First graders sit crisscross applesauce on tree stumps, hands sky-high to ask a question. Third graders peer

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.