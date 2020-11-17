Covid-19 coronavirus: Britain adds 598 deaths with its overall toll the highest in Europe

Closed shops on an empty New Bond Street, as England continues a four week national lockdown. Photo /AP

The British Government says another 598 people across the UK have died after testing positive for the coronavirus, the highest daily figure since May.

Since the onset of the pandemic, daily death figures released midweek have invariably been higher than the seven-day average because of an evident weekend reporting lag effect.

The daily increase takes the country's total to 52,745, the highest virus-related death toll in Europe.

The actual toll is believed to be higher as the tally only includes those who died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus and doesn't include those who died without having been tested.

The Government also said another 20,051 people tested positive for the virus.

That is the lowest level in two weeks and marks the fifth straight daily decline. There have been signs in recent days that the restrictions imposed across the U.K., particularly the current lockdown in England, are helping to suppress the virus' spread.

- AP