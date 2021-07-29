Covid 19 coronavirus: Brisbane high school closed for cleaning after virus threat

NSW records worst single day since pandemic began. Video / 7 News

The Covid-19 threat is continuing to increase in Queensland again, with a major Brisbane high school closed for deep cleaning.

Indooroopilly State High School sent a late-night email to parents advising them the campus would not be open on Friday.

Acting executive principal Derek Weeks said a "person associated with" the school community had tested positive to the virus.

"As a result, our school will be closed effective immediately (on) July 30 for 48 hours to allow for Queensland Health to perform this contact tracing and, as an extra precaution, I have arranged for specialist cleaners to perform a deep clean," he wrote.

"The health, safety and welfare of your children, our students, continues to be my number one focus."

Queensland's chief health officer Dr Jeanette Young said the new community case was "quite concerning" as authorities work to figure out how the teenage girl caught the virus.

"I'm struggling to understand how she's acquired it," Young said.

"So we'll have to wait until we get whole genome sequencing results back later today to be able to work out from where she's got this.

"We do know that we have had 13 incursions of the virus into Queensland over the last six weeks and we know that in any particular outbreak, someone can get infected, not have symptoms and then spread the virus to someone else, which is why it's critically important that we all remain very, very cautious until the vast majority of people have been able to be vaccinated."

The infected student was Queensland's only recorded Covid-19 case today.