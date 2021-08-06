Covid 19 coronavirus: Australia update - 29 new local cases in Victoria; 13 in Queensland

A health worker takes a Covid swab. Photo / NCA NewsWire

Queensland has recorded 13 new locally acquired cases of Covid-19 today.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said all of the cases were linked to the Indooroopilly cluster, which plunged the state into lockdown.

Twelve of the 13 cases were not in the community during their infectious period, and the state is "getting details on" the 13th case, Miles said.

"Two are household contacts of a known case at the Indooroopilly karate class," he said.

"One is a close contact from the karate class, five cases are household contacts of Ironside State School and four cases are household contacts of Indooroopilly High School.

"One is a close contact at Brisbane Boys Grammar School."

There are now 102 cases in the cluster, first detected at Indooroopilly State High School last week.

It follows the state recording 10 new cases on Friday, also all linked to the Indooroopilly cluster, which has resulted in the infection of dozens of children from three Brisbane high schools and a primary school.

Eleven local government areas of South East Queensland are in their seventh day of strict lockdown, which authorities hope they can ease as planned at 4pm on Sunday.

Victoria reports 29 cases

Victoria has recorded 29 new local coronavirus cases as the state goes through its sixth lockdown since the pandemic began.

All of the cases were linked to an existing outbreak but were not in quarantine.

The people who were confirmed positive were among 43,618 individuals who received their Covid-19 test results on Friday.

The current Victorian outbreak first became known on Wednesday evening. The following day the state reported six local cases and went into lockdown.

Reported yesterday: 29 new local cases and 0 new cases acquired overseas.

- 22,335 vaccine doses were administered

- 43,618 test results were received

Since 8pm on Thursday, Victorians have only five legitimate reasons to leave home: shopping for essentials, work or study (if it cannot be done at home), caregiving, exercise for up to two hours and to get vaccinated.

The lockdown is scheduled to last for seven days.

The outbreak came just a day after Victorian Premier Daniel Andrew celebrated reaching a day of zero local coronavirus infections.

About 15.28 million Australians across three states – NSW, Queensland and Victoria – entered the weekend in lockdown after more than 300 local cases were confirmed across the country on Friday.