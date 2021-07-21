Covid 19 coronavirus: Australia fighting Delta strain on multiple fronts

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro says the government 'lost control' of Sydney's Covid-19 outbreak. Video / Sunrise

New South Wales, Victoria, and South Australia remain in lockdown as the country grapples with multiple Covid-19 outbreaks.

On Wednesday, NSW recorded 110 new community cases of the virus, while Victoria recorded 22 and SA recored six.

There are growing fears over the Sydney outbreak in particular, with NSW authorities taking a week or more to identify high-risk exposure sites across the city and daily new cases remaining high.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian attempted to quell concerns about the ongoing outbreak, but said the state's tough new restrictions needed more time to work.

In Victoria, though, Premier Daniel Andrews has taken aim at the NSW government for its failure to contain the outbreak, saying on Monday "as soon as they get it under control, it takes a lot of pressure off us and Adelaide and Brisbane and the whole country," adding that the outbreak "has to be pulled up in Sydney".

One of Victoria's Delta strain outbreaks was sparked after Sydney-based furniture movers worked at an apartment complex in Melbourne while unknowingly infectious, passing on the virus to the family they moved furniture for, others in the apartment building, family and friends of those in the building, family of those friends, and other secondary contacts.

The outbreak in Victoria then spread to Queensland, where a woman tested positive for the virus on Tuesday after travelling home from Melbourne. She had been infectious in the community for about three days, Acting Premier Steven Miles said.

Queensland has refrained from imposing lockdown restrictions but mask mandates, restrictions on gatherings, and other rules are in effect. No new community cases were recorded in Queensland yesterday.

13 million Australians are in lockdown. Photo / AP

NSW

New South Wales recorded 110 community cases of Covid-19 yesterday, with health officials expressing concern that 43 of those cases were out in the community while infectious.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian had a stark message for residents as vaccine rates remain low, saying NSW "won't be able to live freely unless we quash this outbreak".

"Our vaccination rates are so low and yet we've done really well in stemming the growth of the virus," she said. "What we need to do now is quash it, because with the vaccine rates the way they are, we won't be able to live freely and safely unless we're able to quash this outbreak."

A leading epidemiologist has warned Greater Sydney to brace for a much longer lockdown than expected, with current restrictions needing more time to work.

"I would have thought that even if the numbers start to drop off next week or peak next week, we're looking at another two weeks," Professor Sanjaya Senanayake from the Australian National University said today.

"To see the impact of the weekend restrictions that were brought in, we might have to wait till the very end of this week or the start of next week."

Regardless, he doubts the lockdown will end on July 30.

Sydney's lockdown is expected to be extended for a third time. Photo / Getty Images

Victoria

The Victorian government believes the state's lockdown, and its week-long extension, is working against the Delta variant.

Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley said data showed the shutdown was effective.

"Two days ago, there was only 6 per cent of our daily cases were fully isolating in quarantine. Today it is 73 per cent have been fully isolated during their period of infectivity," he said yesterday.

"What this means is that our contact tracers and our restrictions are working in tandem as part of the public health team's tool kit to beat this virus back and to beat this outbreak back, step-by-step."

The amount of community cases in Victoria peaked yesterday with 22 infections recorded, all linked to identified clusters, but Victorian chief health officer Professor Brett Sutton said he does not expect the number of infectious cases in the community to continue to rise.

The state's premier has said health officials are "running alongside" the virus and that the extended lockdown in Victoria was necessary to contain the outbreak.

"We know and understand the pain. But I draw everyone back to the key point here. This is a matter of days, the alternative is months. We don't want that," he said. "We've been there, we've done that, we know how hard it is. Sydney is going through that at the moment and we send our best wishes and spar to them."

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said health officials are "running alongside" the virus. Photo / Getty Images

South Australia

South Australia recorded six cases of Covid-19 yesterday, taking Adelaide's cluster to 12 with fears there will be more infections to come from two "super-spreading" events.

Premier Steven Marshall revealed late on Wednesday afternoon that the new cases included five linked to the Tenafeate Creek Winery and an additional case from The Greek on Halifax restaurant.

SA chief public health officer Nicola Spurrier described both venues as "examples of super-spreading events" as the state's list of exposure sites continued to grow.

"It is very serious. I am concerned. I am also very pleased that we were able to put a lockdown in place so quickly," she told reporters. "I think people in South Australia do need to prepare themselves for more cases — that is certainly my expectation."

SA entered a snap seven-day lockdown on Tuesday night after health authorities confirmed the Delta variant had infiltrated the state.

"We hate to put these restrictions in place but we have just one chance, one chance to get this right," Marshall said on Tuesday. "If we don't get this right we could be in an extended lockdown situation and that is something we have always wanted to avoid."

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall announced the lockdown on Tuesday. Photo / Getty Images

Queensland

Queensland recorded no new community cases of Covid-19 yesterday after after a woman visited several locations around the Sunshine Coast while infected.

Acting Premier Steven Miles said the woman, aged in her 20s, had been infectious in the community with the Delta variant for about three days after returning home from Melbourne.

Queensland has Covid-19 restrictions in place for Brisbane and other regions in the south-east. These include mandatory face mask use in public, gathering restrictions, and visitor restrictions for vulnerable person facilities (hospitals, aged care and disability accommodation services).

Queensland chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young said on Tuesday the woman being out and about in the community for three days had potentially put thousands of people at risk and the list of exposure sites had been updated.

Meanwhile, Queensland health authorities have declared three more NSW local government areas (LGAs) as Covid-19 hotspots.

From 1am Thursday, anyone who has been to the LGAs of Orange, Blayney and Cabonne will not be allowed to enter Queensland unless they are a returning Queensland resident, except for a limited range of people who can enter for an essential purpose.

Queensland residents, and anyone who is allowed to enter Queensland from nominated hotspots, will be required to go into the mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine.

Young said it was imperative that people who had been to the new LGAs followed the lockdown rules and did not travel to Queensland.