Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Covid 19 coronavirus: At 12, she's a Covid 'long hauler'

7 minutes to read

Maggie Flannery and both her parents fell ill with Covid symptoms in March. Months later, she's had to limit her activities and has trouble concentrating. Photo / Brittainy Newman, The New York Times

New York Times
By: David Tuller

Although most young people recover quickly, doctors are seeing more children and teens with lingering fatigue and other chronic problems.

In early March, when coronavirus testing was still scarce, Maggie Flannery, a Manhattan sixth-grader, and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.