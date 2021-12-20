Covid 19 coronavirus: Anti-masker in Queensland bites cop, strangles dog

Cabinet to reveal Omicron plan, fire in the far North blazes on and the devastating aftermath of Typhoon Rye continues in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

An Australian woman allegedly bit a cop and tried to strangle her own dog - just because she was asked to wear a mask.

The incident occurred at a supermarket north of Brisbane when a 48-year-old woman entered without a mask.

The state tightened its mask laws over the weekend and masks must be worn at all times in shopping centres, supermarkets, retail outlets and shops.

AAP report that the woman was arrested on a number of charges after she entered the Nanango branch of IGA without a mask and allegedly became "uncooperative towards staff".

"When challenged by police for not wearing a mask in an IGA at Nanango...[she] took it upon herself to seriously assault police, attempt to bite them and attempt to strangle a dog," Queensland Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski told media.

"As police approached the woman, she allegedly dropped to ground, pulling hard on the leash of her small dog and [began] rolling on to it," a police spokesperson said.

"While attempting to arrest and separate the woman from her dog, she allegedly bit an officer."

The woman was charged with obstructing police, failing to comply with public health direction, breach of duty of care by inappropriate handling, committing a public nuisance and serious assault of police officer by biting.

In announcing the new rules, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the use of masks will be a "small price" to pay for freedoms over the festive season.

"What we are seeing in NSW is a dramatic escalation of cases," the premier said.

"We know families are uniting at this time for Christmas and New Year. I am announcing these measures to keep Queenslanders safe.

"I want Queenslanders to enjoy their Christmas. So over the Christmas and New Year period, and we will revise this when we reach 90 per cent double dose, masks will be mandatory in shops, retail, Woolworths [and] Coles.

"This is a small price to pay for your freedoms."