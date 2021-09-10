Covid 19 Australia: Queensland records five local cases, resists lockdown

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the new outbreak was "contained to the family". Photo / Getty Images

Queensland has recorded five new local cases of Covid-19, all linked to the same family.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the infections were "contained to the family", meaning the state would not be going into lockdown.

The announcement comes after a staff member at the Griffith University was revealed as a new infection on Friday night who was related to the 13-year-old girl contracted the virus.

The source of her infection is not yet known, but the St Thomas More College in Sunnybank, in Brisbane's south, was closed on Friday with the student infectious at school for three days during the week.

Griffith University Vice-Chancellor Professor Carolyn Evans emailed staff on Friday, informing them a staff member had tested positive.

The worker was a family relative of the 13-year-old Sunnybank girl.

Evans advised the positive case attended a meeting in one campus building and visited another on Wednesday.

She said those who also attended the meeting were told of the cases and asked to go home as well as being encouraged to get tested and await advice from Queensland Health.

Both buildings will remain closed over the weekend for deep cleaning.

"We expect Queensland Health to provide some advice to the University community in the next 24 hours and w will share it with you as soon as we do," Evans said in her email.

"From a business continuity perspective, if you have equipment on campus, you may want to take it with you to prepare for any potential lockdown in South East Queensland.

"I realise that this is likely to be a difficult period for a number of staff, including for those who have children at St Thomas More College. We are committed to continuing to support you."