Covid 19 Australia: Omicron dials up Christmas Eve chaos disruption

Victoria has reintroduced an indoor mask mandate as it bolsters its response to the new Omicron variant. Photo / Getty Images

Victoria has reintroduced an indoor mask mandate as it bolsters its response to the new Omicron variant. Photo / Getty Images

New mask rules, long testing lines and a rush for rapid antigen tests have added chaos to Christmas preparations as the Omicron variant piles pressure the nation's health network.

The prospect of last-minute shopping and car park chaos is usually enough to ratchet up Christmas stress levels, but this year Covid has added another set of logistical hurdles.

NSW reported 5612 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, with intensive care admissions rising from 45 to 53.

There are 382 Covid patients across the state's hospitals.

Victoria recorded 2095 new cases and eight Covid deaths in the past 24 hours.

There are 397 infected people in hospital with 75 active in intensive care and 40 on a ventilator.

Queensland recorded 589 new infections.

Long lines for tests

Thousands of people face lengthy and frustrating waits as Covid testing lines snake around the block, with NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet even urging residents to avoid getting a test unless absolutely necessary.

"If you don't feel unwell, and you're not required to get tested by NSW Health, please don't, because your spot in the queue is taking the place or slowing down people who are sick, who are required by NSW Health to get tested," Perrottet said on Thursday.

"But in addition to that, it also slows down our capacity to get that test result back."

Improved vaccination rates and reports of milder symptoms from the Omicron variant have so far kept a lid on hospitalisation rates, but the nation's health systems face a testing time to handle the predicted holiday surge in Covid cases.

A scramble for rapid antigen tests – as well as renewed venue and mask wearing rules around the country – could also make that final trip to the shops interesting.

NSW, Victoria, and Western Australia on Thursday announced the reinstatement of density and mask rules in order to slow the spread of the virus.

Indoor masks must be worn as of midnight in NSW as the state recorded 5715 new Covid-19 cases and one new death on Thursday.

QR code check-ins are also mandatory in most settings including hospitality and retail.

Hospitality venues must also abide by a new two square metre indoor rule from December 27.

Western Australia has avoided going into a lockdown before Christmas, but masks will return after a man infected with Covid-19 visited multiple spots across Perth, including shops and nightclubs.

Acting Victorian Premier James Merlino also announced on Thursday that masks would be required in all indoor settings, except homes, for people aged over 8.

Masks will also be required when moving around major events with more than 30,000 people, but not when patrons are seated outdoors.

Domestic visitors to Victoria no longer need a travel permit, unless they have been overseas in the past 14 days, and do not need to quarantine.

Warning from police

Queensland police fired a broadside at businesses and patrons selfishly flouting venue and mask laws over the Christmas period, warning people can "expected to be challenged" as the Covid caseload surges to new records.

The state recorded 589 new infections, a 60 per cent leap on the 369 the day before, and more than triple Wednesday's figures.

The state government had expected the spread of the Omicron variant to double the caseload every 48 hours, with chief health officer Dr John Gerrard forecasting thousands of cases a day in January.

There are now 1389 active cases in Queensland, although D'Ath said hospitalisations remain mercifully low.

Just three people are in Queensland hospitals with mild to moderate covid symptoms, a fact D'Ath said was a triumph of the vaccine programme.

However, police are concerned that people are becoming lax on mandatory mask wearing rules.

Deputy Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said police were still handing out too many masks, with 208 masks handed out and two fines issued.

Deputy Commissioner also said it was incredible disappointing that a Toowoomba venue had been forced to shut down as a result of its protest against Covid mandates.

Bar Wunder was closed on Thursday afternoon for failing to comply with the public health direction, having already been fined $6892 last weekend.