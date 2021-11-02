Covid 19 Australia: NSW set to ease restrictions ahead of schedule

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has announced an easing of restrictions in the state will be brought forward. Video / ABC News

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has announced an easing of restrictions in the state will be brought forward. Video / ABC News

Residents of New South Wales will be able to enjoy new freedoms earlier than planned after NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet revealed the state's roadmap would be fast-tracked.

The next wave of freedoms were not expected to come into force until December 1, but Perrottet said on Tuesday that date would be shifted to November 8 for fully vaccinated residents.

All restrictions would be removed on November 8 except for mask-wearing indoors and density limits on venues, weddings and funerals. Other events like community sport will be back on the cards.

Unvaccinated people will now have to wait until the state achieves its 95 per cent double dose target which isn't likely to happen until mid-December.

In NSW, about 93.6 per cent of eligible residents aged 16 and over have had one jab, while 87.8 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Another 173 Covid cases and four deaths were recorded in NSW on Tuesday as figures continue to steadily decline while vaccine rates grow. 522 people have died since the outbreak began in mid-June.

Perrottet told reporters that the vaccine take-up was the result of an "extraordinary effort" from everyone in the state.

The decision was made after a crisis cabinet met on Monday to discuss the measures.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard described it as a "great day".

"As little as three or four months ago when things were looking dark, we were all wondering … if we'd be able to get through this in the next few months, or how long will it take us?" he said.

"I want to thank the community because if the community had not been with us on this journey, we would not be enjoying the freedoms that we are seeing coming earlier."

Perrottet had hinted at the changes during an interview with The Today Show on Monday where he said some of the relaxations to rules could be brought forward.

"We set a road map to provide clarity and certainty for people, but we want to drive that vax rate up as high as we can up to around 95 per cent," he said. "Ultimately there are opportunities to bring forward some of that relaxing of restrictions."

The new figures came a day after international borders reopened to NSW and regional travel was allowed again.

NSW is closing in on vaccinating 90 per cent of its eligible population. Photo / Getty Images

New rules from November 8

Gatherings

No limits on gatherings in the home or outdoors. The density limit will shift to one person per 2sqm for indoor and outdoor settings.

Community sport will be back on and a CovidSafe plan needs to be in place for events with more than 1000 people.

Hospitality, retail and gyms

Density limits of one person per 2sqm apply in all settings. But patrons can now drink standing up in venues.

Entertainment

Outdoor facilities like zoos and theme parks as well as indoor venues like galleries, cinemas, museums and theatres can open but must follow the one person per 2sqm rule.

Nightclubs can open with one person per 4sqm.

Work

Working from home will be at employer's discretion.

Weddings, funerals and places of worship

Density limits of one person per 2sqm apply. Dancing will be allowed at weddings and singing has been given the green light in places of worship.

Masks

Masks are still mandatory indoors until December 15. After that, it's likely they will remain mandatory on public transport and for hospitality staff.