Sydney's Royal Prince Alfred Hospital main entrance on January 10, 2022. Photo / Getty Images

NSW has reported 25,168 new Covid-19 cases and a record 46 deaths of people with the virus on Friday.

There are 2743 people in the state's hospitals with coronavirus, with 209 of those in intensive care, down from 2781 and 212 respectively on Thursday.

Covid-related hospitalisations have fallen for a second day after dropping on Thursday for the first time since mid-December.

Hospitalisations had risen each day since December 18, when there were 206 people in hospital with the virus and Omicron began eclipsing the Delta variant in NSW.

Professor Adrian Esterman, the chair of biostatistics and epidemiology at the University of South Australia, told NCA NewsWire on Thursday there was a "good chance" the outbreak would continue trending downwards.

"What we're seeing not just in NSW but other states as well is there was a very sharp rise in cases before the peak was reached, but it's coming down very slowly and very bumpily. We'll keep seeing that," he said.

Health officials said 10,015 of the new cases on Friday were from positive rapid tests reported to the government and 15,153 were detected by PCR testing.

As of Friday, 95.3 per cent of people in NSW aged over 16 have had one dose of a Covid vaccine, 93.9 per cent have had two and 30.3 per cent have received a booster shot.

Victoria reports 18,167 cases, 20 deaths

Victoria recorded 18,167 new Covid cases on Friday, as well as 20 deaths.

There are 1096 people in Victorian hospitals with Covid, 121 of whom are in intensive care, including 34 people on ventilators.

Police investigate RAT price gouging

Australian police have launched investigations into rapid antigen test price gouging, warning that those reselling Covid tests for 20 per cent more than the original retail purchase price face up to five years' prison.

Two investigations, in Queensland and NSW, began after referrals from the Australia's consumer watchdog.