Covid 19 Australia: NSW records 18,278 new cases, two deaths as hospitalisations top 1000

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet. Photo / File

The number of new Covid cases in NSW has eased slightly to 18,278, but hospitalisations are now above 1000.

NSW's daily case numbers hit a record 22,577 on Saturday morning but have fallen back in the 24 hours since, a reporting period that stretched over New Year's Day.

Testing numbers dropped by 30,000 to 90,019 as people woke to the New Year.

Two more people died from Covid, while the number of people in hospital – 1066 patients – is up from 901 on January 1.

There are now 83 people in intensive care, up from 79.

Covid hospitalisations in NSW have doubled in the week since Christmas and are expected to rise even further as a rampant Omicron outbreak tests assurances the state's health system can manage the surging load.

Sunday's 1066 hospitalisations are up from 388 hospitalisations reported on Christmas Day and 458 on Boxing Day, while the number of people in intensive care has risen by 30 – from 52 to 82 – in that time.

Victoria recorded 7172 new cases on Sunday down slightly from the daily record 7442 posted on New Year's Day.

Three more people in Victoria died, while 472 patients are in hospital.

NSW #COVID19 update – Sunday 2 January 2022



In the 24-hour reporting period to 8pm last night:



- 95% of people aged 16+ have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

- 93.6% of people aged 16+ have had two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine pic.twitter.com/Rdrsv5lGq1 — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) January 1, 2022

Political opponents have savaged the NSW government in recent days for its handling of the Omicron surge, particularly how it is resourcing an increasingly under-pressure health system.

Premier Dominic Perrottet and Health Minister Brad Hazzard have consistently stated that the state's health system is in a solid position despite the dramatic rise in infections and mayhem caused by an explosion in testing demands.

However, a decision to pare back isolation requirements for hospital staff has been described as a sign the system is coming under intense pressure.

NSW Health revealed on Friday that health workers classified as close contacts will be permitted to leave self-isolation in exceptional circumstances to ensure hospitals and testing clinics are not disrupted.

Queensland broke its daily case record on Sunday with 3587 new infections across the state.

There are 16,688 active cases in the state, with Sunday's numbers topping the previous record on New Year's Eve.

Hospitalisations have jumped from 80 to 112 – with five people now in intensive care – up from one.

The ACT also recorded a pandemic-high figure with 506 new cases.

There are nine Covid patients in Canberra hospitals.

Tasmania recorded 404 new case, down slightly from the record 428 reported on Saturday.